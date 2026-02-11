City of El Paso comments on El Paso airspace closure

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson held a press conference Wednesday morning on the abrupt closure of airspace around the El Paso International Airport.

"This unnecessary decision has caused chaos and confusion in the El Paso community," Mayor Johnson stated at the meeting. "You cannot restrict airspace over a major city. Without coordinating with the city, the airport, the hospitals, the community leadership. That failure to communicate is unacceptable."

Mayor Johnson also stated on how El Paso is not just another city since El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas and the 22nd largest city in the United States.

"Decisions made without notice or coordination puts lives at risk and creates unnecessary danger and confusion," Mayor Johnson said.

In the press conference, Mayor Johnson was asked various questions including if this airspace closure effected hospital to which he responded that hospitals were expecting necessary medical equipment to perform operations, but the equipment "did not show up here in El Paso."

"El Paso deserves better. El Paso deserves better communication. And better coordination and more respect for the El Paso and the people that live in this community. We will be following up with the FAA to make sure that this never happens again," Mayor Johnson said.