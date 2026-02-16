Community Options, Inc. marks largest attendance for Cupid’s Chase 5k

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- Community Options announces that over 17,000 runners attended the Cupid's Chase 5k, held in over 49 cities nationwide including Las Cruces.

Organizers say that this year's event drew in over 6,000 more participants than last year's total of 11,000.

Community Options says that funds raised from Cupid’s Chase benefits the organization and its mission to develop housing and employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

“We are incredibly proud to see Cupid’s Chase continue to grow year after year,” said Robert

Stack, President and CEO of Community Options. “Surpassing 17,000 runners is an

extraordinary milestone for our organization. The excitement we witnessed across the country

reflects a powerful movement of people who believe in inclusion and opportunity.”

The 5k has a signature tradition, Community Option says, where runners wear race shirts that signal their relationship status. White shirts mean “available,” while red shirts mean “unavailable.”