Shooting reported at ice skating rink in Rhode Island
The shooting was at an ice rink in Pawtucket, just outside of Providence.
By Aaron Katersky, Luke Barr, and Sasha Pezenik
February 16, 2026, 1:32 PM
A shooting was reported at an ice skating rink in Rhode Island on Monday, with the exact number of people shot and their conditions unknown, sources told ABC News.
The incident was at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, about 5 miles outside of Providence.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.