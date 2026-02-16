Skip to Content
Shooting reported at ice skating rink in Rhode Island

Published 1:39 PM

The shooting was at an ice rink in Pawtucket, just outside of Providence.

By Aaron KaterskyLuke Barr, and Sasha Pezenik

February 16, 2026, 1:32 PM

A shooting was reported at an ice skating rink in Rhode Island on Monday, with the exact number of people shot and their conditions unknown, sources told ABC News.

The incident was at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, about 5 miles outside of Providence.

Law enforcement outside of Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Feb. 16, 2026.WJAR
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News

