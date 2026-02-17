City pauses recycling pickup due to high winds, pushes to Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- High winds will impact blue recycling bin pickup for the next couple of days in the City of El Paso.

The Environmental Services Department will not be collect them on Wednesday and Thursday this week due to gusts expected over 40 miles per hour and concerns about the safety of the public and collection crews.

Gray trash bins will continue as regularly scheduled on those days however. According to a release from the City, blue bins weigh less than the trash bins as the contents weigh less, making them more likely to tip over.

Anyone impacted by the weather-related collection change should instead roll their blue bins out to the curb on Monday, February 23. Gray bins will not be collected on Monday.

The Greater El Paso Landfill and its Citizen Collection Stations, or drop-off sites, may close early depending on high winds and reduced visibility.

For more information, customers may call (915) 212-6000.