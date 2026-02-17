Santana, Doobie Brothers tour coming to El Paso in August

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Carlos Santana and the Doobie Brothers will bring their newly-announced Oneness Tour 2026 through the Borderland this August.

The North American tour kicks off in late May with the Doobie Brothers joining the performances in June. They'll both perform at the Don Haskins Center on Aug. 16. The tour will make stops across the country and Canada, including New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Dallas, Austin, and more.

Presale tickets for Citi cardmembers started on Tuesday, with general sales starting Friday, Feb. 20.

See the full tour schedule below:

AN EVENING WITH SANTANA AT RED ROCKS (NOT WITH THE DOOBIE BROTHERS):

Wed, May 27 – Morrison, CO- Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wed, May 28 – Morrison, CO- Red Rocks Amphitheatre

SANTANA & THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 2026 TOUR DATES:

Sat, Jun 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Mon, Jun 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Thu, Jun 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat, Jun 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sun, Jun 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed, Jun 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri, Jun 26 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat, Jun 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Mon, Jun 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed, Jul 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu, Jul 2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sat, Jul 4 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun, Jul 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Wed, Jul 8 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Thu, Jul 9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu, Aug 6 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 8 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun, Aug 9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue, Aug 11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu, Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Fri, Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Sun, Aug 16 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Tue, Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri, Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat, Aug 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed, Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Thu, Aug 27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater