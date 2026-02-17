Santana, Doobie Brothers tour coming to El Paso in August
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Carlos Santana and the Doobie Brothers will bring their newly-announced Oneness Tour 2026 through the Borderland this August.
The North American tour kicks off in late May with the Doobie Brothers joining the performances in June. They'll both perform at the Don Haskins Center on Aug. 16. The tour will make stops across the country and Canada, including New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Dallas, Austin, and more.
Presale tickets for Citi cardmembers started on Tuesday, with general sales starting Friday, Feb. 20.
See the full tour schedule below:
AN EVENING WITH SANTANA AT RED ROCKS (NOT WITH THE DOOBIE BROTHERS):
Wed, May 27 – Morrison, CO- Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wed, May 28 – Morrison, CO- Red Rocks Amphitheatre
SANTANA & THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 2026 TOUR DATES:
Sat, Jun 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Mon, Jun 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
Wed, Jun 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Thu, Jun 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat, Jun 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sun, Jun 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Wed, Jun 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri, Jun 26 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sat, Jun 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Mon, Jun 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Wed, Jul 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu, Jul 2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sat, Jul 4 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sun, Jul 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Wed, Jul 8 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
Thu, Jul 9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Thu, Aug 6 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 8 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun, Aug 9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue, Aug 11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu, Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Fri, Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Sun, Aug 16 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Tue, Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri, Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat, Aug 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed, Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
Thu, Aug 27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater