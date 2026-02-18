Skip to Content
Ash Wednesday observed at MTC Otero County Facilities

Bishop Peter Baldacchino blesses ashes during Mass in observance of Ash Wednesday.
Staff at Otero County Processing Center also received ashes during the visit.
Warden Castro stands with Bishop Peter Baldacchino, Deacon Bobby Garcia, and Ruiz during their pastoral visit.
Warden Rios meets with Bishop Peter Baldacchino prior to Mass.
By
Published 3:23 PM

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA)- Wednesday, Bishop Peter Baldacchino and Deacon Bobby
Garcia, visited the Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center to distribute
ashes in observance of Ash Wednesday.

Mass was held at the prison during which the Bishop blessed the ashes and gave them to the members who attended the service.

After the service, the Bishop and Deacon traveled to the processing center, where ashes
were distributed to staff and to the men and women who wanted to receive them.

Armando Ramirez

