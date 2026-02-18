Ash Wednesday observed at MTC Otero County Facilities
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA)- Wednesday, Bishop Peter Baldacchino and Deacon Bobby
Garcia, visited the Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center to distribute
ashes in observance of Ash Wednesday.
Mass was held at the prison during which the Bishop blessed the ashes and gave them to the members who attended the service.
After the service, the Bishop and Deacon traveled to the processing center, where ashes
were distributed to staff and to the men and women who wanted to receive them.