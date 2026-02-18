EPCSO deputies arrest two people after desert chase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office say that 38-year-old Edgar Ezparza and 40-year-old Linda Barrientos were both arrested for not stopping for deputies.

EPSCO says that deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop near the intersection of Krag Street and Montana Avenue on a blue Honda Civic for a traffic violation on February 17 around 1:38 a.m.

According to officials the driver, later identified as Ezparza, did not stop for deputies and drove off into a desert area.

Linda Barrientos, Photo Credit: EPCSO Edgar Ezparza, Photo Credit: EPCSO

A deputy on a 4x4 patrol unit followed the vehicle off-road into the desert where it would become disabled, forcing both Ezparza and the passenger to take off on foot.

Deputies followed on foot and located both Ezparza and the passenger, later identified as Barrientos, were arrested, EPCSO says.

Ezparza was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. Barrientos was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention. Both were booked into the El Paso County Downtown Jail and are being held under no bond.

“If you choose to flee from our deputies, we will use every available resource to locate you and bring you into custody,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “Evading law enforcement will not be tolerated in El Paso County.”

Below is an edited video released by EPCSO including body camera footage of the arrests.