Skip to Content
News

Nancy Guthrie live updates: FBI has reached out to Mexican authorities, sources say

This image provided by the FBI Feb. 5, 2026, shows a missing person Nancy Guthrie.
FBI
This image provided by the FBI Feb. 5, 2026, shows a missing person Nancy Guthrie.
By
New
Published 4:05 PM

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was kidnapped on Sunday, Feb. 1

ByJack MooreJon HaworthBill HutchinsonEmily ShapiroMeredith Deliso, and Nadine El-Bawab

Last Updated: February 18, 2026, 3:22 PM MST

The FBI has reached out to Mexican authorities to make them aware of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

There is no evidence she was taken across the border, but it’s an avenue investigators are exploring given the proximity to Tucson, Arizona, the sources said.

-ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and Luke Barr

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.