Nancy Guthrie live updates: FBI has reached out to Mexican authorities, sources say
Nancy Guthrie, 84, was kidnapped on Sunday, Feb. 1
ByJack Moore, Jon Haworth, Bill Hutchinson, Emily Shapiro, Meredith Deliso, and Nadine El-Bawab
Last Updated: February 18, 2026, 3:22 PM MST
The FBI has reached out to Mexican authorities to make them aware of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
There is no evidence she was taken across the border, but it’s an avenue investigators are exploring given the proximity to Tucson, Arizona, the sources said.
-ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and Luke Barr