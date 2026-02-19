Skip to Content
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested in connection with Epstein files revelations

(CNN) -- Police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office, Thames Valley Police said Thursday.

Police arrived at Mountbatten-Windsor’s home in Sandringham, north of London, according to UK media reports.

Thames Valley Police previously said the force is reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Mountbatten-Windsor, and claims he shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

This is a developing story.

