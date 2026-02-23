Eastlake Mariachi Falco, Socorro Mariachi Los Gavilanes achieve Division 1 Superior Rating at state competition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Socorro Independent School District announced that Eastlake High School’s Mariachi Falco earned Division 1 Superior rating and Socorro High School's Los Gavilanes also received an overall Division 1 rating at the 2026 UIL State Mariachi Festival.

SISD

“Every mariachi program in our district works incredibly hard and deserves recognition,” said SISD Fine Arts Director Armando Martinez. “Their success reflects that dedication, and we are proud of their outstanding achievement at the state level.”

The 2026 UIL State Mariachi Festival competition was held on Feb. 21 at Seguin, Texas.

SISD also stated that Americas High School's Mariachi Los Pioneros, Pebble Hills High School’s Los Guerreros, and El Dorado High School's Mariachi Azteca participated in the state competition.

Officials with SISD said the following students were recognized individually as Exemplary Performers: