Skip to Content
News

Eastlake Mariachi Falco, Socorro Mariachi Los Gavilanes achieve Division 1 Superior Rating at state competition

SISD
By
New
Published 3:53 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Socorro Independent School District announced that Eastlake High School’s Mariachi Falco earned Division 1 Superior rating and Socorro High School's Los Gavilanes also received an overall Division 1 rating at the 2026 UIL State Mariachi Festival.

SISD

“Every mariachi program in our district works incredibly hard and deserves recognition,” said SISD Fine Arts Director Armando Martinez. “Their success reflects that dedication, and we are proud of their outstanding achievement at the state level.”

The 2026 UIL State Mariachi Festival competition was held on Feb. 21 at Seguin, Texas.

SISD also stated that Americas High School's Mariachi Los Pioneros, Pebble Hills High School’s Los Guerreros, and El Dorado High School's Mariachi Azteca participated in the state competition.

Officials with SISD said the following students were recognized individually as Exemplary Performers:

Americas High School

Santiago Hermosillo

Eastlake High School

Abigail Anguiano

Brianna Garcia

Emely Guerrero

Sophia Melendez

Arella Labrado

Ava Saucedo

El Dorado High School

Dominick Miranda

Socorro High School

Edgar Cordero

Elian Rocha

Sofia Aguilar

Grecia Decena

Brisceida Espin

Paola Trevizo

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.