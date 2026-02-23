El Paso County remembers Fred Loya’s impact on on the community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso County has shared the following statement regarding the passing of Fred Loya Sr.:

"El Paso County is deeply saddened by the passing of Fred Loya, a visionary leader, philanthropist, and steadfast supporter of our community. His impact on El Paso extended far beyond business—his generosity and civic spirit helped shape the region in lasting and meaningful ways. Through his partnership with Holiday Lights on the Lake at Ascarate Park in 2022 and 2023, Mr. Loya helped bring joy and celebration to thousands of families each year. His support of this cherished holiday tradition reflected his deep commitment to creating opportunities for families to come together and celebrate the spirit of the season. Fred Loya’s legacy will live on through the lives he touched, the traditions he strengthened, and the community he so proudly supported. El Paso County extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who were inspired by his generosity and leadership."