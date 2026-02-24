Trump State of the Union updates: In record State of the Union, Trump spars with Dems, touts economy and immigration

By Alexandra Hutzler, Ivan Pereira, and Meredith Deliso

(ABC) - President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union Tuesday night in Washington, as a majority of Americans disapprove of how he is handling inflation, tariffs, relations with other countries, immigration and the economy, according to an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll.

For Trump, the speech was a chance to make the case directly to millions of Americans ahead of November's midterm elections where control of Congress is at stake. Dozens of Democrats, meanwhile, skipped the speech in protest.

Schumer, Johnson react to speech

Following President Trump's State of the Union address, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer offered one phrase to reporters as he left the chamber: "State of Delusion."

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson blasted Democrats for some of the heckling and reactions from a few members calling it "shameful."

When asked if the House would vote to censure Democratic Rep. Al Green, as they did last year after the State of the Union, Johnson said, "we’ll find out." He gave the same response when asked about consequences for Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib's retorts.

-ABC News' Isabella Murray

Dem response: 'We did not hear the truth from our president'

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said Americans "did not hear the truth from our president" tonight while delivering the Democratic response to Trump's State of the Union address.

"Is the president working to make life more affordable for you and your family? Is the president working to keep Americans safe, both at home and abroad? Is the president working for you?" she asked, saying the answer to those three questions is no.

She briefly touched on the files around Jeffrey Epstein and protests in Minnesota against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, which were not mentioned during Trump's State of the Union.

Spanberger said Trump "offered no real solutions to our nation's pressing challenges, so many of which he is actively making worse."

Trump ends State of the Union Speech, longest in history

Trump ended his speech at 10:59 p.m., after 1 hour and 48 minutes.

This marked the longest State of the Union speech in history, beating last year's 1 hour and 40 minute speech.

Medal of Honor awarded to 100-year-old veteran

A 100-year-old veteran was also awarded the Medal of Honor during the State of the Union.

Royce Williams was a Navy fighter pilot who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. President Trump called him a "legend" and highlighted Williams' dogfight against seven Soviet fighter planes during the Korean War that was a secret for decades.

First lady Melania Trump presented the retired captain with the Medal of Honor. Both sides of the aisle erupted with prolonged cheers and claps for him.

Tech companies have not made deal yet with Trump over data centers

Trump earlier said he had worked out negotiations with unnamed tech companies where they would pay for their own electricity for data centers.

Tech companies so far are not confirming that they’ve agreed to this pledge.

In a statement to ABC News, Microsoft President Brad Smith called the announcement an “important step.”

“The Ratepayer Protection Pledge is an important step. We appreciate the administration’s work to ensure that data centers don’t contribute to higher electricity prices for consumers," Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, said in a statement.

-ABC News' Will Steakin and Elizabeth Schulze

Trump awards Medal of Honor to soldier wounded in Venezuela

Trump introduced Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover, who was part of the mission to remove Maduro from office.

"Eric maneuvered his helicopter with all of those lives and souls to face the enemy and let his gunners eliminate the threat," he added.

Slover was shot four times during the mission, Trump said. He awarded Slover with the Medal of Honor.

The chamber applauded Slover, who was joined by his wife.

Trump spotlights Maduro military operation

President Trump called the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last month a "colossal victory for the security of the United States" while extensively spotlighting the military operation during his address.

Trump said the U.S. is working closely with the new president, Delcy Rodriguez, to "bring new hope to those who have suffered so terribly."

He then brought out a man freed from a Venezuelan prison, whose niece was also in the chamber.

Democrat holds up photos of Renee Good, Alex Pretti

Democratic Rep. Norma Torres of California was seen holding photos of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the two Minneapolis residents who were shot by federal law enforcement in separate incidents during last month's immigration enforcement in the state.

Trump has not brought up the shootings, which are both under investigation and not yielded any charges, during the speech as of 10:47 p.m.

Trump honors National Guard members with the Purple Heart

Trump awarded two Purple Heart medals to members of the National Guard who were attacked in Washington, D.C., in November.

In awarding the medals to Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe and to the family of late Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, who was killed in the attack, Trump praised their bravery.

“After a four-month deployment, she voluntarily extended her service, and her rank was going to be lifted. She was doing so well. They were so proud of her,” Trump said of Beckstrom.

Trump issues warning to Iran on nuclear weapons

Trump delivered a message to Iran as tensions continue to build in the region.

"They were warned to make no future attempts to rebuild their weapons program, in particular nuclear weapons, yet they continue, starting it all over," Trump said. "We wiped it out, and they want to start all over again, and are, at this moment, again pursuing their sinister ambitions."

"We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words, 'We will never have a nuclear weapon.'"

"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon," he continued.

Trump honors Charlie Kirk, chamber applauds widow

Earlier in his speech, Trump paid respect to assassinated conservative host Charlie Kirk, and paid tribute to his widow Erika.

Members applauded her with a chant of "Charlie, Charlie."

"In Charlie's memory we must call come together to reaffirm that America is one nation under God, and we must totally reject political violence," Trump said.

At least a dozen Democrats have left the chamber

At least a dozen Democrats have exited the chamber by 10:24 p.m., roughly an hour into the speech.

Many of the members have left individually from time to time during the speech.

-ABC News' John Parkinson

Trump pushes for Save America Act

President Trump pushed for passage of the Save America Act. His comments animated Republicans in the chamber, nearly all of whom stood and vigorously applauded him.

"It's very simple: All voters show voter ID. All voters must show proof of citizenship," Trump said.

Democrats have said the bill is a nonstarter in the Senate, though Trump has repeatedly put pressure on GOP leaders to ensure it becomes law.

Trump says Dems should be 'ashamed'

President Trump got an extended applause from the chamber after calling on members of Congress to "stand up and show your support" and affirm that they believe that the "first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

Trump looked around the chamber while waiting for the applause to end, at times shaking his head and gesturing toward the Democrats who did not stand or clap.

"Isn't that a shame. You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up," he said.

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar could be seen shouting at Trump from the chamber.

Trump demands DHS funding be restored

The president took aim at Democrats again for the partial shutdown that has ended funding to the Department of Homeland Security.

He also criticized them for the federal government shutdown last year and demanded that DHS funding be restored fully.

Trump calls for Stop Insider Trading Act to pass

President Trump urged the Stop Insider Trading Act to pass "without delay" to ensure that members of Congress do not "corruptly profit from using insider information."

As some Democrats stood up and applauded, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Trump responded, "They stood up for that? I can't believe it."

"Did Nancy Pelosi stand up, if she is here? Doubt it," he quipped.

Former House Speaker Pelosi appeared to not react. She has faced allegations of trading on insider information during her time in Congress, but has denied any impropriety.

Trump promises plan with tech companies to lower electricity costs

Trump announced that he negotiated the "rate payer protection pledge" with major tech companies, addressing the issue of rising power costs associated with data centers.

Trump said the companies will have the obligation to pay for their own power needs.

"They can build their own power plants as part of their factory," Trump said.

The president did not give more details about the negotiations, including which tech companies have been part of the discussion.

Trump talks plan for health care -- a key 2026 issue

President Trump is using his speech to talk about health care, which is considered a key issue heading into November's elections.

Trump reiterated his desire to pay Americans directly to buy health insurance. He also called on Republicans, specifically House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to codify his "most favored nation" policies -- which aim to ensure the U.S. isn't paying more than other countries for prescription drugs.

Flooding hero recognized

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer who is credited with saving 165 people during the deadly July 4th flooding in the Texas Hill Country was awarded the Legion of Merit for "extraordinary heroism," President Trump said.

The awardee, Petty Officer Scott Ruskan, was reunited in the chamber with an 11-year-old girl he saved, Trump said.

Trump criticizes Supreme Court tariff ruling with justices seated in front row

With four Supreme Court justices seated in the front row, Trump criticized the Supreme Court's recent ruling striking down most of his global tariffs as illegal. The justices did not appear to react as Trump spoke.

Trump called the decision "unfortunate" and "disappointing," but said he'll move the policy forward under different legal authorities. The president also notably said he'll move forward with tariffs without action from Congress, despite Republican majorities in both chambers.

Democrats in the chambers applauded as Trump spoke about the Supreme Court rebuke.

Trump touts One Big Beautiful Bill, slams Democrats

Trump thanked congressional Republicans for passing his spending bill, dubbed "One Big Beautiful Bill," that he contended cut taxes for millions of Americans and offered amenities such as no tax on tips.

The president slammed Democrats, who voted against the spending bill.

"They wanted large scale tax increases to hurt the people instead," Trump said.

'We ended DEI in America'

While touting his accomplishments, Trump said, "We ended DEI in America" -- referring to diversity, equity and inclusion practices, a frequent target of his administration.

Trump said they got a record number of "job-killing regulations" and decreased the number of people on food stamps by 2.4 million.

Men's Olympic hockey team gets shout out from president

President Trump introduced the men's hockey team at the State of the Union, with athletes entering the House chamber wearing their gold medals.

The team flew to Washington earlier Tuesday on a government plane and spent the day at the White House.

Trump specifically shouted out goalie Connor Hellebuyck for his performance, and said he will be awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- the nation's highest civilian honor.

Trump touts his economy, but polls show most Americans disapprove

President Trump, early on in his speech, sought to highlight what his administration sees as economic wins: lower gas prices and a booming stock market.

"The roaring economy is roaring like never before," Trump said.

But most Americans disapprove of how he's handling the economy (57%) and inflation (65%), according to a recent ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll.

Trump touches early on key issue -- immigration

President Trump early in his speech is addressing immigration, his best and worst issue, a recent ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll finds.

Trump said the U.S. has "the strongest and most secure border in American history," though noted that those who come in legally and "will love our country" are always welcome.

Rep. Al Green escorted from chamber after holding up sign

Earlier in the evening, as Trump made his way down the chamber, Democrat Rep. Al Green of Texas held up a paper sheet that read, “BLACK PEOPLE AREN’T APES.”

The sign referenced a clip in a video Trump shared on social media that depicted President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes for a few seconds. The video was taken down hours later and the White House said a staffer made the post.

Trump now speaking: 'Our nation is back'

President Trump started off his address saying, "Our nation is back, bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before."

"After just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages. It is indeed a turnaround for the ages," Trump said.

Trump enters House chamber

President Trump entered the House chamber just after 9 p.m. to boisterous applause. He is shaking hands with lawmakers as he makes his way to the dais. This is Trump's first State of the Union address of his second term.