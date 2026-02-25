Skip to Content
Mexican group “Los Tigres del Norte” to perform at UTEP Don Haskins Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Mexican group "Los Tigres del Norte" are set to take the stage at the UTEP Don Haskins Center on Sep 11, 2026.

Ticket for the general public go on sale Fri, Feb 27, 2026 starting at 10:00 am MST.

The band formed in 1968, with roots in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. Los Tigres rose to prominence while performing in California. Now, it is one of the most popular norteño bands in the U.S., often touring across the country.

