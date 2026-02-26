Canutillo high school receives the most UTEP scholarships

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP awarded 39 Canutillo high school seniors with Presidential and Excellence scholarships. This is the most scholarships awarded to any high school in El Paso County.

The Presidential and Excellence scholarships are merit-based scholarships that can cover full tuition at UTEP or provide significant payments for students pursuing a bachelor's degree.

Scholarship awards can go up to $8,000 and are renewable for up to four years if recipients meet a certain grade average, enrollment and credit-hour requirements.

“We continue to redouble our efforts to help students secure funding for higher education,” Principal Candice Marrufo said. “Given the support we provide to our students and families, it is not surprising that we have the most UTEP Presidential and Excellence scholarships in El Paso. Our students have earned this distinction through their academic focus and diligence in pursuing scholarship opportunities.”