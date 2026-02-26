Casa de Peregrinos partners with GECU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Casa de Peregrinos unveiled the name of its food bank lobby in partnership with GECU.

It is part of a $100,000 multi-year partnership with the GECU Foundation. The GECU Foundation Lobby will help Casa de Peregrinos in its mission to end hunger in Doña Ana County.

GECU and its foundation strives to uphold the credit union's people helping people philosophy by focusing on 12 core development issues including hunger.

Hunger is identified as a barrier to economic growth and prosperity in communities throughout Texas and New Mexico.

"It helps us in planning, it helps us in moving forward with a mission," executive director of Casa de Peregrinos Lorenzo Alba Jr. said. "It helps us maximize dollars, because many of these dollars are going to events. I just want to thank the foundation. I want to thank all the team at GECU, this is a great partnership for us."