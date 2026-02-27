Delegation of Bishops meet in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Delegation of Bishops from the Texas-Mexico border met Friday Feb. 27, 2026. This meeting is now the longest-running international gathering of Catholic Bishops anywhere in the world.

The delegation alternates gatherings bi-annually between the U.S. and Mexico over the last 40 years.

Immigration was the most important topic of this year's meeting, as bishops discussed the changing landscape and the effects it has on both the U.S. and Mexico.

The press conference will also focus on discussions of relations between bishops of Canada (CCCB), the U.S. (USCCB) and Latin America (CELAM) and their mission to create a united and synodal church is the Americas.

The bishops discussed that they as a church must speak with one voice on the interconnectedness of issues affecting the entire American Continent.

They also addressed the ongoing violence in Mexico after the killing of Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho,” along with the need for pastoral response to affected communities.

The list of Bishops and delegates that spoke at the conference:

Most Rev. Gustavo Garcia- Siller M. Sp.S - Archbishop of San Antonio

Most Rev. Brendan Cahill - Bishop of Victoria, Texas and USCCB Chair of the committee on migration and refugees

Most Rev. Mark J. Seitz - Bishop of El Paso

Most Rev. Alonso Gerardo Miranda Guardiola - Bishop of Piedras

Negras, México Rev. Francisco Gallardo - Diocese of Matamoros Reynosa and the

executive secretary of the Mexican Bishops’ Committee on Migration

