Senator John Cornyn briefed by FBI director on deadly Austin shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The office for U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) says the senator was brief by FBI Director Kash Patel on the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Austin, Texas.

Senator Cornyn released the following statement:

“Sandy and I are praying for the victims, those injured, and all who have been affected by the horrific shooting in Austin. I’ve been in contact with FBI Director Kash Patel, Mayor Kirk Watson, and others as they work to investigate this tragedy. I am grateful for the brave police and emergency response personnel who arrived at the scene within seconds of the first 911 call.”

“Radical Islam has no place in Texas and our country. To those who wish to harm Americans or commit acts of terrorism in the name of Islam, you and your beliefs are not welcome here, and we will use every tool in our arsenal to ensure justice is swiftly served.”