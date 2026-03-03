Skip to Content
News

Crimes Against Persons, EPPD responds to an ‘unknown problem’ in Lower Valley

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
By
Published 12:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department says that the Crimes Against Person is investigating an 'unknown problem' at the 7500 block of Green Valley.

According to officials, officers responded to the area at 7:54 am Tuesday and requested the Crimes Against Persons unit and are currently investigating the scene.

This is a developing story, we will provide more information on air and online when it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.