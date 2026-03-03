Crimes Against Persons, EPPD responds to an ‘unknown problem’ in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department says that the Crimes Against Person is investigating an 'unknown problem' at the 7500 block of Green Valley.
According to officials, officers responded to the area at 7:54 am Tuesday and requested the Crimes Against Persons unit and are currently investigating the scene.
This is a developing story, we will provide more information on air and online when it becomes available.