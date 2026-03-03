El Paso County Elections Department announces hour extension for voters

El PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The 383rd District Court today granted a temporary injunction extending voting

hours at all voting sites across El Paso County by one hour.

Due to the order, all voting sites thoughout the county will remain open until 8:00 p.m.

Officials say voters who were already in line before 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote as normal.

Those voters who were not in line before 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot until 8:00 p.m.

Officials say despite the extension, voters should arrive to voting locations ahead of 7:00 p.m.