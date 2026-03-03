Hospice patient who held toy drive for community has died

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Kenia Marisol Huerta Medina, the 7-year-old hospice patient who held a toy drive for the other children during the holidays, has died according to the Hospice of El Paso.

The Hospice of El Paso has released an update on the family of Kenia's behalf providing an update of her passing.

In the update, Hospice of El Paso shared that Kenia's Butterfly Wish, a specialized initiative at Hospice El Paso designed to fulfill the dreams of pediatric patients, to hold a toy drive to provide toys to children in need across the city during the holiday season was achieved due to the community's support.

Robert Enriquez, Interim CEO of Hospice El Paso, said "Kenia’s heart was a reflection of the very best of El Paso. Through our Butterfly Program, we aim to bring peace and joy to our youngest patients, but Kenia reversed that gift and gave it back to our entire community. Her decision to use her final wish to bring smiles to other children is something we will never forget."