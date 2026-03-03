UTEP students provides free tax preparation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- UTEP accounting students provide free tax preparations through a partnership with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

UTEP VITA operates as a independent study course for accounting students to earn academic credit while also becoming IRS certified tax preparers. It is led by associate professor of accounting at the Woody L. Hunt College of Business, Sarah Robertson.

The course is funded through an IRS grant administered by GECU. Project VITA provides tax preparation at no cost.

UTEP says the project ensures to protect taxpayers from predatory practices and returns millions of dollars to the local economy.

The GECU Terrace at the Sun Bowl Stadium is the only VITA site in El Paso that is certified to assist non-resident scholars including international students and researchers who cannot use standard tax software.

During the 2026 tax season, UTEP has prepared 2,294 returns as of February through the Project VITA.

The remaining service date at the GECU Terrace, located in the Sun Bowl Stadium, is March 6 from 1 p.m. to 4p.m. For foreign scholars, the final service date is April 3 and 10 1 p.m. to 4p.m.

For more information and more locations visit the website here.