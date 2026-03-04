Iran live updates: Pentagon IDs remaining 2 American troops killed in Kuwait

The remaining two of the six American troops killed were identified Wednesday.

ByDavid Brennan, Jon Haworth, Kevin Shalvey, and Leah Sarnoff

Last Updated: March 4, 2026, 6:34 PM MST

Pentagon IDs remaining 2 American troops killed in Kuwait

The Pentagon on Wednesday identified the remaining two of the six American troops killed in the opening hours of the war with Iran.

Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California, were killed Saturday in Kuwait from an Iranian drone attack, the Pentagon said.

Marzan is "believed to be the individual who perished at the scene," the Pentagon said, and positive identification will be completed by a medical examiner.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon identified the other soldiers as Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Sgt. Declan Coady, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor and Capt. Cody Khork.Department of Defense

The soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, an Army Reserve unit based in Des Moines, Iowa.

All six died in the same attack at Shuaiba port in Kuwait, a commercial harbor that doubles as a logistics hub through which the U.S. military ships tactical vehicles and supplies into the region. An additional 18 service members were wounded in the strike.

-ABC News' Steven Beynon