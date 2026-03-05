Congressman Tony Gonzales drops reelection bid amid staffer affair scandal

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican representing Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, has dropped his bid for reelection, after mounting pressure from GOP leadership, following his admission of an affair with a former staffer.

Gonzales confirmed the relationship this week during a radio interview calling it a “mistake” and a “lapse in judgment.” House rules prohibit romantic relationships between lawmakers and their staff. The staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, later died by lighting herself on fire in 2025.

Gonzales announced Thursday in a post on "X" he would withdraw from the race.

The congressman said in part, "After deep reflection and with the support of my loving family, I have decided not to seek re-election while serving out the rest of this Congress with the same commitment I’ve always had to my district. Through the rest of my term, I will continue fighting for my constituents, for whom I am eternally grateful."