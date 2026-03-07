Breezy Saturday Across the Borderland; Rain Chances Return Early Next Week

A weak cold front is moving in from the east this Saturday, bringing gusty east winds across the Borderland, but only minimal changes to temperatures.

Afternoon highs will stay near seasonal averages, with many lowland locations reaching the mid to upper 70s. The main weather impact today will be the wind, especially along west-facing mountain slopes where gusts will be strongest.

Despite the breezy conditions, the weekend stays mostly quiet and dry. Sunday will turn a bit warmer, with highs climbing a few degrees above average.

Changes arrive early next week. Rain chances return Monday evening into Tuesday, with scattered showers possible across the area. Some higher elevations could also see light snow. Tuesday looks to be the most active weather day of the week, with clouds, rain chances, and breezier conditions.

Drier and warmer weather is expected to return by the middle and end of next week.