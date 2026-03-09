Skip to Content
Girl Scout Cookie season coming to a close

Girl Scouts of the United States of America
Published 2:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest is reminding the Borderland that the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season ends on Sunday, March 15, 2026 if the community wants to stock up on their cookies.

The organization says that this is the last chance for the community to get a hold of certain flavors before they are gone for the year such as the new flavor, Exploremores.

For those wanting to get a hold of cookies before the season's end, Girls Scouts of the Desert Southwest says that they can find a local cookie booth or connect with a Girl Scout near them using the Cookie Finder at https://www.gsdsw.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html

The organization says that every box of cookies purchased supports local Girl Scouts in developing life skills, leadership experience, and entrepreneurial abilities.

Armando Ramirez

