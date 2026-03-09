Skip to Content
Iran live updates: 7th killed service member is identified

By Kevin Shalvey

Last Updated: March 9, 2026, 9:27 AM MDT

The seventh service member to die from Iranian attacks has been identified by the Defense Department as Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Kentucky.

The Defense Department has identified Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Ky., who succumbed to his injuries following a March 1 attack on his base in Saudi Arabia.DoD

Pennington was wounded on March 1 when his base in Saudi Arabia was attacked. He died from his injuries on Sunday, the Defense Department said.

Pennington was at a strategic radar site that’s part of the early warning systems for missile defense, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Vice President JD Vance said Pennington’s body will return to the U.S. Monday night.

