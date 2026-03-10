Skip to Content
News

Bluey’s Big Play to come to the Abraham Chavez Theatre

El Paso Live
By
Published 5:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- El Paso Live announced Tuesday that Bluey, Bingo, Mum, and Dad are coming to El Paso as they take the stage in the Abraham Chavez Theatre during their global tour.

The live show will take place on November 24-26 with showtimes at 6 pm.

Organizers say that this is a family-friendly live stage show where anyone of any age can enjoy.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 11 starting at 10 am.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, March 13 starting at 10 a.m.

For more information visit the El Paso live website.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.