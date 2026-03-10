Skip to Content
News

Jordan Foster awarded construction of El Paso Public Safety Training Academy

Jordan Foster
By
Published 4:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Jordan Foster Construction announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a Design-Build Contract by the City of El Paso, Texas for the Public Safety Training Academy Campus located on Global Reach Drive.

The facility is said to be over 70-acres, includes a state-of-the-art Police and Fire Training Academy building; Logistics Building, Vehicle Maintenance Building, Apparatus Storage Building, Shooting Range, Fire Tower, and Hogan’s Alley for tactical simulation training.

According to contractors amenities include an Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC) and a pad area for specialized fire department live training. Contractors say the facility will also include advanced simulator equipment, specialized classroom training environments, physical fitness training equipment, and space for the subsequent addition of a Public Safety Headquarters Building and future training facilities.

“As El Paso’s largest and longest-standing contractor, Jordan Foster Construction brings deep community ties and a proud legacy of service to a project dedicated to supporting the first responders who keep our town and our people safe,” said Ash Kamath, Vice President, Building Group, Jordan Foster Construction.

Jordan Foster Construction says the current schedule anticipates project completion in early 2029.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.