New Mexico governor signs free child care bill into law

Published 1:42 PM

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Tuesday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed universal child care into law, making New Mexico the first state in the nation to guarantee no-cost child care that sets young children up for success and helps make life more affordable for families.  

“All parents who need child care can now get it,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “When parents are guaranteed no-cost child care, they can improve their family’s quality of life, fully engage in the workforce and contribute to our state’s economy. Families shouldn’t have to choose between paying rent or paying for child care, and as of today, they no longer will.” 

According to law makers, the Universal Child Care bill, guarantees that families across New Mexico can access affordable care regardless of income. Since the program's launch on Nov. 1, 2025, an additional 12,666 families and 16,706 children have enrolled statewide, and 63 new child care providers have registered for business in New Mexico. More than half of new enrollees were already income-eligible under prior assistance programs. About 30,000 families and 44,000 children are on track to receive free child care this year.  

Governor Lujan Grisham also signed the Regulated Child Care Zoning Requirements Act which lawmakers say  clears the path for more child care providers by prohibiting local governments and HOAs from imposing restrictions on child care homes and centers. 

“New Mexico is the first state in the nation to offer universal, no-cost child care, but my hope is that we won’t be the last,” Governor Lujan Grisham said. “I encourage other states to consider our model, and New Mexico is ready to assist in helping others turn the vision into reality for families across the nation.” 

