The El Paso Symphony Orchestra and the El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestra to share the stage

Published 3:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestras (EPSYO) will present the 18th annual Side-by-Side Concert on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at 3:00 pm in the Abraham Chavez Theatre.

EPSYOs will be joined by their parent organization, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra (EPSO), in a tradition that organizers say have been taking place with orchestras across the country for over half a century.

Organizers say that the concert showcases all the components of EPSO’s artistic and educational mission in one event that celebrates and expands the idea of playing “side by side."

The El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestras (EPSYO) consists of four different performing ensembles. The Side-by-Side concert pairs each ensemble with a counterpart to introduce younger musicians to more experienced performers. The final act of the concert features the students from EPSYO's top ensemble performing alongside members of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, culminating in a thrilling musical experience with nearly 150 musicians on stage.

“What could be more meaningful for our students than performing onstage alongside the professional musicians of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra? It is a tradition we deeply cherish,” says Nathan Black, EPSYO General Manager.

The winner of the 2026 El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition, Kira Smith, will be a featured soloist with the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, performing the first movement (Allegro moderato) of Domenico Dragonetti’s Concerto for Double Bass.

Officials say that tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at epso.org,  or by calling the EPSO office at (915) 532-3776.  Prices are $37, $33, $25, and $18 plus applicable fees.  Discounts for children ages 4-12 are available.

Armando Ramirez

