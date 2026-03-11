ABC-7 joins EP Center for Diabetes to preview Diabetes Live Resource Hotline

ABC-7 is partnering up with the El Paso Center for Diabetes for a telethon sharing a resource hotline.

On Wednesday, the El Paso Center for Diabetes is touching on this big issue, and connecting with the community to talk to diabetes experts.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joins the center's CEO Sandra Gonzalez to preview the telethon happening later in the day.

Whether you got diagnosed with diabetes or want to know how to cook better, this telethon is all about education.

Diabetes can affect multiple parts of the body from the feet, all the way to oral health and vision.

The center also provides information from medical experts on how you can reverse pre-diabetes.

According to them, El Paso is the highest on diabetes in the state of Texas at 15%.

They also provide free cooking classes to implement what you learn in their diabetes management classes.

The El Paso Center for Diabetes also offers free A1C testing at any time with no appointments.

One thing they want people with diabetes to know is they’re not alone, they're here for education and support.

ABC-7 will be joining the center for diabetes later today starting at ABC-7 at 4, 5 and 6.