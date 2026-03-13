Skip to Content
Monster Jam gives sneak-peek into action-packed weekend in El Paso

Published 6:05 AM

Get ready for a thrilling weekend with Monster Jam returning to town.

Good Morning El Paso joins them on Friday to give a sneak peek to El Paso of massive 12-foot tall trucks and their skillful drivers.

They're introducing the brand-new Bailey Circuit Monster Jam truck, making its first appearance in El Paso.

It's the latest addition to Monster Jam’s fleet to chase down big air jumps.

These 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill.

It's happening March 14-15 at the UTEP Sun Bowl Stadium.

Saturday is sold out, but you can find tickets for Sunday on their website, here.

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

