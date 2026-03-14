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Pedestrian hit by train in Fabens, EPCSO says

EPCSO/FIle
By
New
Published 2:50 PM

FABENS, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that deputies are responding to a call of a pedestrian being hit by a train in Fabens Saturday afternoon.

According to EPCSO, the call came in at 12:35 p.m. at near the NE 4th Street and E. Main Street in Fabens.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff's office says that there are multiple road closures due to the incident.

The Sheriff's Office did not release any information regarding the person's condition.

According to Sheriff's Office, the following streets are being impacted in Fabens:

Main Street and 4th Street, NE Grace, 3rd Street , and Fabens Street.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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