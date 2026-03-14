Three people hospitalized after five vehicle crash on I-10 W, EPFD confirms

UPDATE (10:39 a.m.)- The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed that three people were taken to the hospital after the five vehicle crash on I-10 W.

One person was taken with serious injuries and the other two were taken with minor injuries.

UPDATE (10:15 a.m.) - The EPPD says that the Special Traffic Investigations unit is now responding to the crash.

A spokesperson with EPPD says that there was at least one person transported to the hospital but the person's condition is unknown at this time.

Police also say that the closure is until further notice and ask drivers to find an alternate route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Once more information becomes available we will update you on air and online.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department says that officers are responding to a vehicle collision at I10 West at mile marker 26 near the Cielo Vista Mall.

Police say that the call came in at 8:41 am and it involves about five cars.

According to police, I-10 west is currently shut down and traffic is exiting at Airway.

This is a developing story, we will update you with more information when it becomes available.