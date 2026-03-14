Powerlifters show strength and confidence at El Paso meet

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Inside Goliath Gym, the sound of weights hitting the floor echoed as athletes stepped up to the bar — each lift representing months of training, determination, and confidence.

Among the competitors was Carlos Garcia, one of several athletes with disabilities taking part in a powerlifting meet hosted by the Miracle League. For Garcia, the competition was more than just lifting weights.

“My favorite part about lifting is picking that weight up and then putting it down,” Garcia said. “Knowing that it feels like a victory.”

The event brought together athletes of all abilities, creating a supportive environment where competitors encouraged each other with cheers, smiles, and high-fives after every lift.

For many of the athletes, simply stepping into the gym for the first time was intimidating.

Coach Paula Powell, who works with the Miracle League powerlifting program, said the transformation she has seen in the athletes has been incredible.

“When I first met them, a lot of them were scared to come into the gym,” Powell said. “They were intimidated by the equipment and the other people in the gym. But little by little the gym community stepped up and cheered them on and helped them train. Now look at them — they’re lifting just like everybody else.”

For Garcia, the day was even more special because he competed alongside his mother. While cheering on her son, she also achieved a major milestone of her own — breaking a Texas state record during the competition.

Seeing her son compete made the moment even more meaningful.

“Seeing my son competing and being able to do this — and even receiving his medals — it’s just a wonderful feeling as a mom,” she said.

Throughout the competition, athletes celebrated every successful lift together, hugging their coach, smiling with teammates, and cheering each other on.

For Garcia, sharing the experience with his mom made the moment unforgettable.

“Thank you for competing with me,” he said. “And thank you for always being my mom. I love you very much.”

Organizers say events like this are about more than competition — they’re about building confidence, strength, and community for athletes of all abilities.