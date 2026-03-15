Skip to Content
News

Sean Penn wins Oscar for best supporting actor

Oscars
By
Published 7:00 PM

ByMason LeibAngeline Jane BernabeEmily Shapiro, and Katie Kindelan 

Last Updated: March 15, 2026, 6:38 PM MDT

Sean Penn won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in "One Battle After Another."

Penn was not in attendance to receive the award.

Other nominees in the category included Benicio del Toro ("One Battle After Another"), Jacob Elordi ("Frankenstein"), Delroy Lindo ("Sinners") and Stellan Skarsgård ("Sentimental Value").

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.