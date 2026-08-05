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Death by Denim hosts final fashion experience at historic De Soto Hotel in El Paso

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Janace Walker (JunkDredz) Creative Director, Death By Denim
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Janace Walker (JunkDredz) Creative Director, Death By Denim
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Janace Walker (JunkDredz) Creative Director, Death By Denim
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today at 10:10 AM
Published 10:02 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Death By Denim is inviting its audience to see reclaimed denim as a form of wearable art and is at the same time honoring creativity, storytelling, and the bold artistic expression of the cycle of Life & Death.

Ticket sales have already started on Eventbrite and are moving quickly because the number of tickets is limited. Since this event is not only the last one to be held under the Death By Denim name but also one of the first public chances to see inside the historic De Soto Hotel in many years.

Event Details

Death By Denim: New Age — The Final Fashion Experience
Saturday, October 24, 2026
9:11 p.m. – 11:11 p.m.
The De Soto Hotel
309 E. Mills Ave.
El Paso, Texas

Tickets: Available now on Eventbrite.

Media Contact:
Janace Walker (JunkDredz)

Junkdredsllc@gmail.com

Article Topic Follows: News
el paso
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