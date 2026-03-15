Skip to Content
News

Windy Sunday brings fire danger; cooler monday before big Warm-Up

By
Updated
today at 7:32 AM
Published 7:25 AM

It’s a windy Sunday across the Borderland as strong northwest winds combine with very dry air to create elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph will be possible today, with even stronger gusts expected in higher terrain. Red Flag Warnings are in place across parts of southern New Mexico and far West Texas through Sunday evening due to the combination of gusty winds and humidity levels falling into the single digits and low teens.

A backdoor cold front is expected to move through the region later Sunday into Monday, briefly bringing cooler temperatures and shifting winds to the northeast. Monday will feel more comfortable, but the cooldown will be short-lived.

Temperatures will quickly rebound beginning Tuesday as high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest. By midweek, highs will climb 15 to 20 degrees above normal, with many lowland areas approaching 90 degrees for the first time this year.

Forecasters say fire danger could remain elevated later in the week as warm temperatures and dry conditions continue.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ilyhanee Robles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.