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200 US troops have been wounded, including 10 ‘seriously’

An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70, takes off from the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while supporting Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
(U.S. Navy photo)
An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70, takes off from the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while supporting Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
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Published 3:00 PM

ByKevin Shalvey

Last Updated: March 16, 2026, 2:31 PM MDT

Two-hundred U.S. troops have been wounded in the war with Iran so far, including 10 service members who have been “seriously wounded, according to Central Command spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins.

Out of the 200 injured, 180 troops have returned to duty, he said.

USS Abraham Lincoln supports Operation Epic Fury, March 3, 2026.US Navy

Wounds include burns, traumatic brain injuries and shrapnel wounds, according to a U.S. official.

Most attacks wounding U.S. troops have been from one-way Iranian attack drones, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said last week.

-ABC News’ Steven Beynon

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