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Local filmmakers react to being part of Oscar history in “One Battle After Another”

"One Battle After Another"/ Warner Bros.
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Published 6:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- "One Battle After Another" won 6 Oscar's on Sunday, more than any other movie of the night.

It won Best Picture, Best Director, Casting, Best Editing, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The movie has strong ties to El Paso, as a chunk of the film was shot downtown.

ABC-7 spoke with people who were involved in the movie when it was filming here in summer of 2024. They said being part of an Oscar winning film is great for the city.

"I think for everyone that was part of this, it's an experience that we will never forget," said Genaro Limon. Limon worked as a production assistant for the movie, helping block off streets and get the crew coordinated for shooting.

"There's a lot of still a lot of work to do in that regard of making El Paso grow and making it a hub of film productions," said Limon. "But we're getting there." Limon has worked on films for the past 7 years, but this one was by far the biggest.

"Just seeing how the camera department had everything coordinated as if there were dancing or just having a fun time filming this, I was mind blown."

ABC-7 will have the full story with Limon and representatives from the El Paso Film Festival on ABC-7 at 10.

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