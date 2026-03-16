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Two NMSU football players arrested and face various charges

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New Mexico State Aggies
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Published 6:30 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- Court documents reveal football players, linebacker Drake Williams and defensive end Victor Shaw, with NMSU were arrested in early March for separate incidents and are facing several charges.

Shaw is facing the following charges: Negligent Use of a Deadly Weapon (Intoxication), Concealing Identity, Resisting and Evading or Obstructing an Officer.

This comes as court documents reveal Shaw exited a residence with an AR style rifle after an argument with a individual, who was already talking to officers about the argument. When officers detained Shaw, court documents say officers smelled the odor of alcohol coming off of Shaw. Court documents also say that Shaw allegedly was uncooperative and resisted several times. Shaw also refused to identify himself telling officers he knew his rights, according to court documents.

ABC 7 reached out to NMSU about the Shaw to which they provided the following statement:

"We are aware of the situation. The student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely and is cooperating with law enforcement and university processes."

Williams is facing two counts of Battery Against a Household Member.

Drake Williams Booking Photo. Photo Courtesy: DACDC

Court documents say Williams got into an verbal altercation with the victim, which then turned physical when Williams grabbed the victim by the throat and her arm.

ABC 7 reached out to NMSU about Williams to which they provided the following statement:

"We are aware of the situation and the student-athlete is cooperating with law enforcement. As this is an ongoing matter, we will not have further comment at this time." 

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Armando Ramirez

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