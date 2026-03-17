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915 Tree Keepers asking for volunteers for upcoming tree planting events

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Published 10:42 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The City of El Paso’s 915 Tree Keepers Program, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, the Climate and Sustainability Division, and the Community and Human Development Department, are asking for volunteers for their three community tree planting events at separate locations across the City.

The three events will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Tierra Vista Park (14653 Oldenberg Ct.), Spanish Castle Park (14601 Ginger Kerrick Ave.), and E.L. Williams Park (752 Lafayette Dr.).

Organizers are asking volunteers to arrive by 7:30 a.m. to sign in and receive instructions and materials. All necessary supplies, including gloves, tools, water, light snacks, and tree-planting materials, will be provided. Organizers also ask volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants, long-sleeve shirts, and closed-toe shoes.

According to organizers, walk-up volunteers are welcome. Participants may also register in advance through the City of El Paso 915 Tree Keepers Volunteer page. Organizers say that volunteers under the age of 18 must bring a signed parent or guardian permission form, and a parent or guardian must stay on site with them during the event.

For more information, click the here.

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Armando Ramirez

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