Cesar Chavez accused of abusing ‘young women or minors,’ UFW says

The United Farm Workers union won’t participate in events honoring Chavez.

By Armando Garcia

March 17, 2026, 4:04 PM

Cesar Chavez, the late farmworker organizer who became a national civil rights icon and co-founded the United Farm Workers, is accused of abusing "young women or minors," the union said in a statement Tuesday.

"The UFW has learned of deeply troubling allegations that one of the union's co-founders, Cesar Chavez, behaved in ways that are incompatible with our organization's values," the union said. "Some of the reports are family issues, and not our story to tell or our place to comment on. Far more troubling are allegations involving abuse of young women or minors. Allegations that very young women or girls may have been victimized are crushing."

UFW says it does not have "firsthand knowledge" of any of the allegations and has not directly received reports of what they may be.

"However, the allegations are serious enough that we feel compelled to take urgent steps to learn more and provide space for people who may have been victimized to find support and to share their stories if that is what they choose," the union said.

In this Jan. 15, 1971, flie photo, Cesar Chavez speaks to demonstrators in Foley Square before entering the Federal Building to file a lawsuit against the Department of Defense for buying lettuce during a strike.Frank Hurley/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images, FILE

News of the allegations comes just two weeks before states across the country are set to observe Cesar Chavez Day on March 31. In recent days, cities including San Antonio have canceled events honoring Chavez.

Both the Cesar Chavez Foundation and the United Farm Workers have released statements referencing non-specific allegations of abuse. UFW says it will not be taking part in any Cesar Chavez Day activities.

"The Cesar Chavez Foundation has become aware of disturbing allegations that Cesar Chavez engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with women and minors during his time as President of the United Farm Workers of America (UFW)," the foundation said in a statement.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by what we are hearing. The Foundation is working with leaders in the Farmworker Movement to be responsive to these allegations, support the people who may have been harmed by his actions, and ensure we are united and guided by our commitment to justice and community empowerment," the statement said.

In this June 4, 1988, file photo, United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez speaks to crowd of supporters in McFarland, Calif.Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images, FILE

The two organizations say they will be establishing what they described as a confidential and independent channel "for those who may have experienced harm caused by Cesar Chavez" to share their experiences.

"This channel is for those who wish to share their experiences of harm, to identify their current impacts and needs, and, if desired, to participate in a collective process to develop mechanisms for repair and accountability," UFW said in the statement.

Chavez died in 1993 at the age of 66.

In modern day, more than three decades after his passing, Chavez continues to be the face of farmworker and immigrant rights movements. His decades of leading boycotts, protests, and strikes helped to improve the wages and working conditions for farmworkers in the country's agricultural regions.

Cesar Chavez Day was established as a federal commemorative holiday by President Barack Obama in 2014.

"These allegations have been profoundly shocking. We need some time to get this right, including to ensure robust, trauma-informed services are available to those who may need it," the union added.