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Changes to annual Bataan Memorial Death March

Participants at a past Bataan Memorial March at WSMR.
KVIA file
Participants at a past Bataan Memorial March at WSMR.
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Published 9:42 PM

Changes have been announced tonight regarding the 37th annual Bataan Memorial Death March.

In a video posted by the U.S White Sands Army Missile Range, Colonel Drew Morgan, Senior Commander and Command Sergeant Major Hermes Acevedo announced the march will be shortened from 26.2 miles, to 15.6.

Colonel Morgan says in the video, that the change is due to the forecast record breaking temperatures set to hit the borderland for safety.

Colonel Morgan said in the video, "The heart of this event has never been about the miles. It's about the memorial. It's about honoring the courage, sacrifice and endurance of the soldiers who endured the original Bataan Death March. That sacred purpose remains unchanged. And together, we will fulfill it this Saturday on the honorary course."

The march is held in honor of a group of heroes who surrendered in the Philippines on April 9, 1942, at the outset of World War II.

The march will happen this Saturday, Mar. 21 at the White Sands Missile Range.

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Amelia Roberts

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