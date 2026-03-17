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El Paso Chihuahuas to host ‘Bark at the Park’ days for fans with dogs

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Published 11:14 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Chihuahuas announced Tuesday that 'Bark at the Park' is returning, days where fans can bring their dogs and watch the baseball game.

According to organizers, this year's event will happen mostly during night games in order to keep pets safe and comfortable.

Organizers say all dogs must have proof of current vaccinations before entering the stadium. Documentation will be checked at the gate, and any dog without proper proof will not be permitted inside.

There will be several games where fans can take their furry friend, the first one will be Sunday, April 12 at 12:05 pm.

For more information and more dates for 'Bark at the Park' click the link here.

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Armando Ramirez

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