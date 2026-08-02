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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Mountain storm chances continue on Sunday as triple-digit heat returns to start the work-week

KVIA
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Updated
today at 4:34 AM
Published 4:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --  For the first time in a few days, the Borderland is no longer under an ABC-7 First Alert this Sunday morning, but we're continuing to track a typical monsoon pattern across southern New Mexico and far west Texas.

Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will once again develop today, with the greatest chances focused over the mountains and western portions of the Borderland near the Arizona state line.

Tracking temperatures remaining seasonably warm for today before climbing significantly to start the workweek. Beginning Monday, many lowland communities, including El Paso and Las Cruces, are expected to return to triple-digit highs, with hot conditions continuing through Wednesday.

Looking ahead, afternoon thunderstorm chances remain focused mainly over the mountains through midweek. Later in the week, temperatures may ease back a few degrees while rain chances become a little more widespread across the Borderland.

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Mikey Tongko

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