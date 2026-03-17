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ICE confirms that contractor Amentum will take over Camp East Montana

KVIA
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Published 12:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- A spokesperson for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has confirmed to ABC 7 that contractor Amentum will take over operations at the Camp East Montana detention facility.

“Amentum has been a close partner with ICE in managing Camp East Montana, and was best suited to take over as the prime government contractor for this facility," the spokesperson for ICE told ABC 7. “Amentum’s size, maturity and pedigree make them the right partner at the right time and we will work closely with them in their implementation of higher standards of medical care, more thorough case processing and intake procedures, and delivery of performance requirements according to well-defined accountability measures."

The spokesperson for ICE also told ABC 7 that ICE will continue to ensure that all of the detainees in their custody will receive the level of care, service, and medical support they need to match standards for ICE.

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Armando Ramirez

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