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New Mexico health officials warn of heat illness as temperatures rise

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Published 4:04 PM

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA)- New Mexico health officials are warning residents to watch for heat illness this week as temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees across much of New Mexico starting Thursday.

These temperatures come early in the season, before most people have acclimated to the heat or set up home cooling systems. 

“Last summer there were 834 heat-related emergency department visits around the state,” said Chelsea Eastman Langer, Chief of the New Mexico Department of Health’s (NMDOH) Environmental Health Epidemiology Bureau. “Children, adults over 65, outdoor workers, and people with chronic health conditions are the most vulnerable – and they need to take extra care when temperatures climb.” 

According to officials, heat-related illness symptoms include: 

  • Warm, red skin that can progress to cold, pale and clammy skin. 
  • Fast, weak pulse. 
  • Nausea, vomiting and muscle cramps. 
  • Tiredness, weakness or dizziness leading to possibly passing out. 

Officials say heat illness can progress very quickly and suggest individuals to seek medical attention if you experience a fever or chills, nausea or vomiting, or confusion from the heat.  

NMDOH advises residents to protect themselves from heat-related illness by taking the following steps: 

  • Stay cool inside. Keep window shades drawn during the day to help keep the heat out. When outside, stay in shade areas when possible. 
  • Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol. 
  • Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. 
  • Schedule outdoor activities for cooler times of the day. 
  • Never leave children or pets in the car.  
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