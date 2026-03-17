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Over 11,000 citations issued in El Paso Police Department’s Traffic Safety Blitz

An El Paso Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo.
KVIA
An El Paso Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo.
By
New
Published 1:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) has released the total numbers of citations that were issued during the department's 45-day enforcement period called EPPD Traffic Safety Blitz.

The operation ran from January 1 through February 15th and a total of 11,378 citations were issued.

The following are citations that were issued:

  • Hazardous (6,301): Moving violations that put others at risk (speeding, running red lights, reckless driving).
  • Non-Hazardous (5,004): Administrative or equipment violations (expired registration, license, vehicle issues).
  • Warnings (3,357): Drivers stopped and educated without receiving a citation.
  • Class C (73): More serious misdemeanor traffic offenses under Texas law.

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Armando Ramirez

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