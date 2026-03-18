City of El Paso announces “Community & Labor Heritage Month” events
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The City of El Paso has announced events for Community & Labor Heritage Month which is a month-long series of events that the city celebrates the people, cultures, and contributions that have shaped the Borderland.
Throughout March, City departments including Parks and Recreation, Libraries, and Museums and Cultural Affairs will host a variety of free, family-friendly activities focused on community connection, cultural expression, and the shared history of labor and service in El Paso.
The City says that it is important to acknowledge the allegations that are being brought against Cesar Chavez but not to forget the work of farmworkers, working families, and others whose labor, sacrifices, and lived experiences are often overlooked.
Officials with the City says that the City has chosen to focus this year’s programming on community, culture, and the broader labor and civic history of the Borderland.
The events will range from art workshops to community walks, gardening activities, and family programs, the schedule highlights the people, traditions, and values that continue to shape El Paso. Together, these events offer residents of all ages an opportunity to honor shared history while participating in experiences that strengthen community ties across the City.
For more information, visit https://events.elpasotexas.gov/.
The full schedule of Community & Labor Heritage Month events, including dates, times, and locations, follows:
March 20 through April 5
· Exhibit Block: Cultural & Labor Activities
El Paso Museum of History, 510 N Santa Fe St.
Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Pahiyas House Craft
El Paso Museum of History, 510 N Santa Fe St.
Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Philippines & Mexico Shared History Timeline
El Paso Museum of History, 510 N Santa Fe St.
Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Leaders in Labor: Biography Match Activity
El Paso Museum of History, 510 N Santa Fe St.
Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Community Chalk Mural: Solidarity & Action
El Paso Museum of History, 510 N Santa Fe St.
Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Farmworker & Movement Reading Corner
El Paso Museum of History, 510 N Santa Fe St.
Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, March 23
· Community Unity Days (also March 25)
Noon to 7 p.m.
San Juan Recreation Center, 701 N Glenwood St.
· Adult Book Spotlight: Farmworker Stories
4 p.m.
Dorris Van Doren Library, 551 Redd Rd.
· Community Portrait Collaboration Project
Enrique Moreno Express Library, 7380 Alameda Ave.
Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
· Chicano Movement Paper Mosaic Workshop
4 to 5 p.m.
Jose Cisneros Library, 1300 Hawkins Blvd.
Tuesday, March 24
· From Farm to Table: How Food Gets to Us
4:30 p.m.
Chamizal Express Library, 2119 Cypress Ave
· Historias del Movimiento Campesino
4:30 p.m.
Dorris Van Doren Library, 551 Redd Rd.
· Art & Activism Adult Workshop
10:30 a.m. to Noon
Irving Schwartz Library, 1865 Dean Martin Dr.
· Pavo Real Community Wellness Day
8:45 to 10 a.m.
Pavo Real Senior Center, 9301 Alameda Ave.
Wednesday, March 25
· United: We Are Stronger Together
3:30 p.m.
Armijo Library, 620 E 7th St.
· Community Heroes Story Time
10 a.m.
Sergio Troncoso Library, 9321 Alameda Ave.
· Community Freedom Walk
10 a.m.
Wayne Thornton Community Center, 3134 Jefferson Ave.
· From a Seed to a Seedling
11 a.m.
Wayne Thornton Community Center, 3134 Jefferson Ave.
Thursday, March 26
· Community Legacy Night: Labor, Culture & Connection
5 to 7 p.m.
Sylvia Carreon Community Center, 709 Lomita Dr.
· Community Craft Day
Noon to 1 p.m.
Judge Marquez Library, 610 N Yarbrough Dr.
· Community Awareness Walk
10 to 11 a.m.
Veterans Recreation Center, 5301 Salem Dr.
Friday, March 27
· Seeds of Community Celebration
3:30 to 5 p.m.
Westside Library, 125 Belvidere St.
· Labor & Justice Film Series
4 to 6 p.m.
Main Library, 501 N Oregon St.
· Community Painting Workshop
1:30 p.m.
Richard Burges Library, 9600 Dyer St., Suite C
· Community Gardening Day
9 to 11 a.m.
Eastside Senior Center, 3200 Fierro Dr.
· Farm to Table: Planting & Agriculture Session
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nolan Richardson Recreation Center, 4435 Maxwell Ave.
Saturday, March 28
· United We Walk: Community Unity Walk
8 a.m. to Noon
Shawyer Park, 8100 Independence Dr.
· Community Voices Poster-Making Workshop
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
El Paso Museum of Art, 1 Arts Festival Plaza
· Crafting Change: Art & Activism Workshop
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Clardy Fox Library, 5515 Robert Alva Ave.
· Unity Button-Making Station
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mexican American Cultural Center, 201 W. Franklin Ave.
· Estrella del Paso (Sessions)
11 a.m. to Noon and 2 to 3 p.m.
Mexican American Cultural Center, 201 W. Franklin Ave.
· Lanterns of Hope: Community Art Activity
Noon to 1 p.m.
Memorial Park Library, 3200 Copper Ave.
· La Semilla: Local Foods Market & Tasting (pending)
Noon to 2 p.m.
Mexican American Cultural Center, 201 W. Franklin Ave.
· Community Matinee: Stories of Leadership & Change
1 to 3 p.m.
Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library, 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd.
· Fruits of Their Labor Watercolor Workshop
1 to 3 p.m.
Mexican American Cultural Center, 201 W. Franklin Ave.
· Hilos e Historia Workshop
3:30 to 5 p.m.
Mexican American Cultural Center, 201 W. Franklin Ave.
Sunday, March 29
· Lincoln Park Wheela, Vicla & Pedal Car Show
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lincoln Park, 4001 Durazno Ave.
Monday, March 30
· Community Walk-A-Thon for Wellness
10 a.m.
Wellington Chew Senior Center, 4430 Maxwell Ave.
· Planting for Love
10 a.m.
Happiness Senior Center, 9400 Dyer St.
· Community Unity Walk
10 to 10:30 a.m.
Polly Harris Senior Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.
· Community Voices Banner & Letters Activity
Noon to 4 p.m.
Armijo Recreation Center, 700 E 7th Ave.
· Community Mini Mural Project
4 to 7 p.m.
Pavo Real Recreation Center, 9301 Alameda Ave.
· Community Leaders Coloring Activity
5 to 6 p.m.
Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.